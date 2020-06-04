Nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours across NC as total nears 32,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is reporting nearly 1,200 new COVID-19 cases as more than 19,000 tests were completed in the past 24 hours.

Both numbers are single-day highs for the state.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, a total of 31,966 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began and 960 people have died.

State health officials said a total of 468,302 tests have been completed. A total of 19,039 tests have been completed since Thursday, an increase from 14,342 tests on Wednesday.

Hospitalizations have slightly gone down across the state with 659 people currently seeking treatment, down from 684 on Wednesday.

The nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death may be putting people in danger in ways they don’t realize. As protesters march side by side, they risked spreading and contracting the virus that can now infect thousands of households.

COVID-19 testing sites may also not be accessible, limiting diagnoses of the deadly disease.

Marchers, some not wearing masks, can be seen chanting, and in some cases screaming, during protests and demonstrations this week.

RELATED: COVID-19 has potential to spread during protests, marches, health experts warn

Protesters are urged to stay far away from their family member in high coronavirus risk due to diabetes, heart disease, asthma, age or obesity.