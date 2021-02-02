NC’s state superintendent to urge schools to reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s state superintendent said she and other state officials will stand with Gov. Roy Cooper to urge schools to reopen during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Superintendent Cathy Truitt made the comments during Tuesday morning Council of State meeting.

Truitt said she and Cooper would be “singing from the same songbook” during Tuesday afternoon’s press conference.

Truitt’s comments come a day after three Republican state lawmakers filed a bill to reopen schools while still giving parents the option of remote learning.