NC eviction moratorium expires in January; could leave thousands homeless

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s something looming on the horizon, but no one really knows exactly when it will happen — there will be a time, in 2021, when eviction moratoriums will be over and evictions themselves will begin.

Mecklenburg County officials anticipate a lot of evictions to take place, and the county’s COVID Task Force recently took up talking about how to tackle what could be a plethora of evictions.

“We have homeowners and apartment owners at risk of being evicted,” said one official on the task force in a meeting held late last month.

That task force made a preliminary recommendation at programs targeting what could be a rise in homelessness and reducing the number of evictions and foreclosures. Two possible models were looked at — one modeled after a program in Chicago, and another in Wake County.

“We already had a crisis in Wake County in terms of housing affordability,” said Lorena McDowell, director of Wake County’s Department of Housing Affordability and Community Revitalization.

Wake County’s program was one the county created itself, working with both tenants who may be having to worry about paying rent, and landlords — who have their own bills to pay.

“The program will cover a full six months of rent, that could be owed between the COVID timespan, and will forgive other rent, and reduce rent through March,” said McDowell.

The program is split into three phases:

–Phase 1 is targeted towards getting homeless people in homes.

–Phase 2 is targeted towards those who are facing eviction, and either reducing incidence of it or preventing it altogether. This phase is open to those regardless of income, though priority is given to those making below the median income. Additionally, the county only covers the market rate for a unit.

–Phase 3 is targeted towards preventing or reducing foreclosures.

This program was made specifically in response to the economic impact of COVID-19, where many people are either making less than what they were or may still be unemployed.

The other program Mecklenburg County is looking at, the Expedited Housing Initiative out of Chicago, is targeted towards reducing homelessness.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

McDowell says programs like these are not cheap for any municipality who wishes to take them on, but she says — given the circumstances, it’s worth it.

“Think about the long game,” said McDowell. “It is a costly program. It is 100% worth it for residents, landlords, and the future of affordable housing in your communities.”

The preliminary recommendations from the Mecklenburg County COVID Task Force have yet to be made official but could be considered by the county in the coming weeks.

Latest headlines from FOX 46