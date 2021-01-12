NCDHHS working with several communities to organize ‘large-scale’ vaccination events in the coming days

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina is continuing to see a steady increase in vaccination rates, which they expect to continue.

NCDHHS said it’s working with several local communities to stand up large-scale vaccination events in the coming days that can help get COVID-19 doses out efficiently into communities.

“The truth is that this disease is spreading fast. We are in a dire situation. The truth is, in order to save lives, people need to follow the safety protocols we have in place,” Gov. Cooper said. “That means wearing a mask when we go out. Practicing social distancing. Abiding by the Modified Stay at Home order and avoiding gatherings with people who aren’t in your household.”

The nation experienced a one day peak in reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday with 4,085.

“More people could be alive today but for dangerous falsehoods that have been spread about the critical importance of masks, social distancing, and other common-sense safety rules. Words matter. People listen to leaders and often follow their calls and imitate their actions,” Gov. Cooper said on Tuesday. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and they will save lives. Helping local health departments, hospitals, and other health care providers get vaccines in arms as quickly and equitably as possible remains our top priority.”

NCDHHS is partnering with 14 health systems, local health departments, and community centers in 13 counties and expects to give more than 45,000 vaccines.

The state already is providing support from local health departments for staffing support, Gov. Cooper said.

“NCDHHS and NC Emergency Management have identified hundreds of state employees who can be deployed to assist with vaccine distribution in communities across the state. We are encouraging other locals to ask the state for help,” Gov. Cooper said. “I know many of you are worried about your loved ones and yourselves and want to get vaccines as soon as possible. Right now, local health providers are vaccinating health care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients and next are people age 75+, some areas have already started.”

Currently, vaccine supply is severely limited, but the goal is to distribute as quickly as possible all the vaccines given to North Carolina by the federal government and be ready for more.

“People are working night and day to make that happen,” Gov. Cooper said.

