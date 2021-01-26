‘Unstable environment’: North Carolina navigating rocky vaccine distribution process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina’s Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen gave an update on Tuesday regarding COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.

According to NCDHHS, 95 percent of the vaccines received by the federal government have been distributed by the state. Another shipment arrives on Wednesday. 810,000 doses have been given so far, including 630,000 people who have received their first dose.

State health officials said 260,000 people received their first dose last week. Cohen thanked vaccine distributors for ‘clearing the backlog.’ North Carolina is expected to receive 120,000 new first doses each week going forward.

Cohen called the vaccine distribution process on all levels, including with the federal government, an “unstable environment.”

New data is also being made available on the state’s dashboard regarding vaccines. Doses allocated by the federal government, how many doses have arrived in the state, total doses administered, and percentage of arrived doses that have been administered will now be available. For example, 58% of people who have received a second dose of the vaccine are between the ages of 25-49 and 80% of people who have received a second dose are White.

In Mecklenburg County, 57,150 vaccines have been given. More than 1.1 million people live in the county, according to U.S. census data.

Cohen said on Monday that by January 27, 2021, the state will only have 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state.

NCDHHS sent a statement to FOX 46 Charlotte on Monday regarding a number of growing questions on vaccine allotment and distribution.

“As of (Monday) morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked North Carolina 10th in total vaccines administered and 29th in vaccines administered per 100,000 people. These numbers were achieved by three actions the state took, including facilitating large-scale vaccination events, asking providers to aggressively ramp up their vaccine throughput this past week with any needed support from the state, and working with many providers to stand up special events reaching underserved communities.”

NCDHHS announced a ‘find my vaccine‘ site has been made available to the public. Those looking for information on getting a COVID-19 vaccine can input information to find out what group they are eligible in.

“Given the very limited supplies we currently have, there may be wait times, but every North Carolinian has a spot. A spot for accurate information. A spot in line. A spot to take their shot,” NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, MD said in a release.