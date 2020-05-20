NCDHHS releases guidance for restaurants as part of Phase 2 reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has released guidance for restaurants as part of the Phase 2 reopening.

A decision on whether or not the state will transition into Phase 2 could come as early as Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper has a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m.

The guidance released by DHHS covers issues like social distancing, face masks, cleaning and more.

Restaurants are required to:

Ensure social distancing by arranging tables and seating to achieve at least 6-foot separation between parties for indoor and outdoor dining.

Each group of people sitting at a counter should be separated by six (6) feet.

Permit no more than 50% of maximum occupancy as stated in fire capacity. Restaurants may permit up to 12 people per 1,000 feet if there is not a fire code number available.

Post the reduced “Emergency Maximum Capacity” in conspicuous place. Sign templates are available in English and Spanish on the NC DHHS COVID-19 response site.

Post signage reminding people about social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from others). Know Your W’s sign templates are available in English and Spanish on the NC DHHS COVID-19 response website.

Mark six (6) feet of spacing in lines at high-traffic areas for customers, such as any cash register or any place where customers wait to be seated

It is recommended that restaurants:

Allow no more than 6 people at a table, unless they are a family from the same household. You do not need to ask whether groups are a family.

Don’t use shared tables among multiple parties unless the seats can be arranged to maintain social distancing between parties.

Require patrons to wait outside, with markings to ensure 6 feet apart, with floor markings and instructions for social distancing.

Provide hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) at the entrance when available.

Provide education to employees on how to properly wear, remove, and wash or dispose of face coverings.

Install physical barriers, such as sneeze guards and partitions at cash registers, or other food pickup areas where maintaining physical separation of 6 feet is difficult.

Advise all waitstaff to stay 6 feet away from customers to the extent possible.

Advise all employees to stay 6 feet away from each other to the extent possible.

Stagger seating times to the extent possible by using reservation systems or other methods; rotate or stagger shifts to limit the number of employees in the workplace at the same time

Consider alternative options to gathering lots of people in a small area, such as having people wait in their cars and alerting them by phone when their table is ready.

Staff meetings should be held virtually or provided by written notes instead of congregating.

Reduce condiments and other items on the table for use between customers; provide condiments by request only; or provide disposable condiment packs.

Continue to provide take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery options.

Use rolled utensils and discontinue preset table settings.

Continue to offer contactless payment options, curbside pickup, and delivery; if possible, use phone app technology to alert patrons when their table is ready to avoid use of pagers or buzzers.

Use touchless payment options as much as possible. Ask customers and employees to exchange cash or card payments by placing on a receipt tray or on the counter rather than by hand. Wipe any pens, counters, or trays between use and between customers with a disinfecting wipe.

Designate an ordering area at bars when wait staff are not available to visit each table. The ordering area should be at least 6 feet from other patrons seated at bar.

