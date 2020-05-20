NCDHHS releases guidance for restaurants as part of Phase 2 reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has released guidance for restaurants as part of the Phase 2 reopening.
A decision on whether or not the state will transition into Phase 2 could come as early as Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper has a press conference scheduled for 5 p.m.
The guidance released by DHHS covers issues like social distancing, face masks, cleaning and more.
Restaurants are required to:
- Ensure social distancing by arranging tables and seating to achieve at least 6-foot separation between parties for indoor and outdoor dining.
- Each group of people sitting at a counter should be separated by six (6) feet.
- Permit no more than 50% of maximum occupancy as stated in fire capacity. Restaurants may permit up to 12 people per 1,000 feet if there is not a fire code number available.
- Post the reduced “Emergency Maximum Capacity” in conspicuous place. Sign templates are available in English and Spanish on the NC DHHS COVID-19 response site.
- Post signage reminding people about social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from others). Know Your W’s sign templates are available in English and Spanish on the NC DHHS COVID-19 response website.
- Mark six (6) feet of spacing in lines at high-traffic areas for customers, such as any cash register or any place where customers wait to be seated
It is recommended that restaurants:
- Allow no more than 6 people at a table, unless they are a family from the same household. You do not need to ask whether groups are a family.
- Don’t use shared tables among multiple parties unless the seats can be arranged to maintain social distancing between parties.
- Require patrons to wait outside, with markings to ensure 6 feet apart, with floor markings and instructions for social distancing.
- Provide hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol) at the entrance when available.
- Provide education to employees on how to properly wear, remove, and wash or dispose of face coverings.
- Install physical barriers, such as sneeze guards and partitions at cash registers, or other food pickup areas where maintaining physical separation of 6 feet is difficult.
- Advise all waitstaff to stay 6 feet away from customers to the extent possible.
- Advise all employees to stay 6 feet away from each other to the extent possible.
- Stagger seating times to the extent possible by using reservation systems or other methods; rotate or stagger shifts to limit the number of employees in the workplace at the same time
- Consider alternative options to gathering lots of people in a small area, such as having people wait in their cars and alerting them by phone when their table is ready.
- Staff meetings should be held virtually or provided by written notes instead of congregating.
- Reduce condiments and other items on the table for use between customers; provide condiments by request only; or provide disposable condiment packs.
- Continue to provide take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery options.
- Use rolled utensils and discontinue preset table settings.
- Continue to offer contactless payment options, curbside pickup, and delivery; if possible, use phone app technology to alert patrons when their table is ready to avoid use of pagers or buzzers.
- Use touchless payment options as much as possible. Ask customers and employees to exchange cash or card payments by placing on a receipt tray or on the counter rather than by hand. Wipe any pens, counters, or trays between use and between customers with a disinfecting wipe.
- Designate an ordering area at bars when wait staff are not available to visit each table. The ordering area should be at least 6 feet from other patrons seated at bar.
To read the full guidance for restaurants, click here.