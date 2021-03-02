CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a drastic change in North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout plan, with all frontline workers now able to get a shot starting this Wednesday, a full week early.

Given the current rate of vaccinations and increased supply, many providers say they can move to the next phase of vaccinations. “So, I am announcing today that all frontline essential workers in Group 3 will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting tomorrow, March 3,” Cooper said.

Group 3 includes first responders and emergency personnel such as police and firefighters, people who work in-person in manufacturing, food and agriculture, grocery stores, government workers, and clergy, among others.

“Our essential frontline workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I am grateful for their work,” Cooper said.

Cooper also announced that some members of Group 4 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on March 24.

“We will open Group 4 first to people with medical conditions that put them higher-risk for severe COVID-19 illness,” Cooper explained. “The third vaccine and improving vaccine supply will help us get more people vaccinated more quickly. But as we’ve said before – we still don’t have enough vaccines. You may have to wait for an appointment even if today’s action means you are eligible to get vaccinated.”

Cooper went on to say, “With declining and stabilizing COVID-19 data, a new vaccine, a new FEMA site in our state, recent increases in total vaccine supply, and the easing of health protocols, there are many reasons to feel hopeful.”