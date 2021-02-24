NC taking major step in COVID-19 exit strategy by loosening restrictions on gyms, bars, sports stadiums, and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a major first step in North Carolina’s COVID-19 exit strategy with plans to lift the current curfew and loosen restrictions for multiple businesses as COVID-19 trends improve across the state.

“The only restriction we will lift is the Modified Stay-at-Home order,” Gov. Cooper said. “That means no more curfew starting Friday, and more opportunities to gather, shop, and attend events if done safely.”

Given the significant and sustained improvement in COVID-19 metrics, Gov. Cooper announced that North Carolina will ease but not lift restrictions in several areas with a new Executive Order that will go into effect this Friday, February 26.

“When it comes to easing some restrictions, we’re depending on people to be responsible. The mandatory mask mandate won’t change. As more people gather together it’ll be important to social distance. These proven safety protocols are vital as COVID-19 is infecting people every day,” Gov. Cooper said.

Many North Carolina businesses and venues will be able to stay at or expand to 50% occupancy while still maintaining health and safety protocols, Gov. Cooper explained.

Gyms, museums, aquariums, barbers, pools, outdoor amusement parks, retail establishments, restaurants, breweries, and wineries may now open at 50% capacity with health and safety protocols.

The time for ending on-site service of alcohol will be moved to 11 p.m., Gov. Cooper said.

Some businesses that were limited to operating outdoors at 30% capacity will still have that percentage but will no longer have a 100-person cap. That includes sports fields and venues, stadiums, outdoor bars, outdoor amusement parks, and other outdoor businesses.

The new Order will also allow some indoor businesses to open at 30% capacity with a cap of 250 people. These businesses include bars and taverns, indoor amusement parks, movie theaters, indoor sports arenas, and others.

An exception for larger indoor arenas with a capacity of more than 5,000 people will allow up to 15% capacity if more safety protocols are followed. Most college and professional indoor sports like basketball and hockey can have fans at 15% capacity with certain protocols.

It’s also important to note that bars and taverns will be allowed to open indoors for the first time since near the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Cooper said. Capacity indoors is 30% and officials will enforce this limit. Like restaurants and other venues, alcohol sales must stop at 11 p.m.

Finally, the mass gathering limit will be increased to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.

“Easing these restrictions will only work if we keep protecting ourselves and others from this deadly virus. The order and our own common sense say that health and safety protocols must remain in place,” Gov. Cooper said. “We know that new, more contagious strains of the virus are here in North Carolina. And carelessness could lead to a backslide.”

Wednesday marks the first day that North Carolina’s educators are eligible to get vaccinated. Teachers and school staff will be able to get their shots as providers continue to vaccinate those in Groups 1 and 2 – people aged 65 and up and our frontline health workers.

On March 10, additional members of Group 3 essential workers will be eligible.

“I know that many people including me are eagerly awaiting their turn and the state will continue to work to get more vaccine here from the federal government,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

More students have been able to return to the classroom in-person following North Carolina’s recommendation on February 2 that in-person learning can happen safely when proper health protocols are followed.

“Getting children in the classroom is critical for their education and overall health,” Gov. Cooper said on Wednesday. “School districts across the state know this, and within the next few weeks, schools serving 96% of our public school students will offer in-person instruction.”

Even with children returning to school, Gov. Cooper said he’s told legislators he’d sign a bill, like Senate Bill 37 passed, requiring children to be in the classroom as long as they fixed it to require schools to follow DHHS guidance and preserve emergency authority for state and local officials.

“After alarmingly high numbers throughout the winter holidays, North Carolina’s trends have declined and stabilized,” Gov. Cooper said. “Hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest point since before Thanksgiving. The percent of tests returning positive continues to decline. This is encouraging.”