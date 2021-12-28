NC State-UCLA Holiday Bowl football game canceled due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State University Wolfpack game against the University of California Los Angeles Bruins has been canceled after COVID-19 left the Bruins unable to field a team.

The game, which was scheduled for Tuesday night, was canceled hours before kickoff.

The UCLA football team explained that the team would be “unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program.”

“We are extremely grateful to the Holiday Bowl, students, fans, sponsors and the people of San Diego for their support this week,” UCLA Athletics said on Twitter. “We are deeply disappointed for our young men in the football program that worked extremely hard for this opportunity. My heart goes out to them. The health and safety of our students will always be our North Star.”

NCSU echoed the sentiment, saying, “Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season. We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening.”