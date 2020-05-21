NC State to begin fall semester early, will forego fall break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State will begin its 2020-21 academic year earlier than originally scheduled as students will not return after Thanksgiving break, the chancellor said on Thursday.

The fall semester will start Aug. 10 – nine days earlier than what was previously announced.

There will not be a fall break and finals will occur before Thanksgiving, according to Chancellor Randy Woodson.

“The driving factor behind this schedule is the health, safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff. Many public health experts believe our nation and our state could face a second wave of COVID-19 sometime in late fall or early winter. This guidance led us to start and finish the semester early in an effort to try and stay ahead of a potential second wave,” Woodson said.

The chancellor said the idea behind foregoing breaks is to avoid having students or staff return to campus after traveling during their time off.

“This can greatly increase the chances of our community members contracting COVID-19, bringing it back to campus, and spreading it to others. This led us to eliminate the fall break and try to keep our community on or as close to campus as possible throughout the fall term,” he said.

