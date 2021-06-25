NC State baseball player tests positive for COVID ahead of College World Series semifinals game

Coronavirus in North Carolina

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (WNCN) — At least one N.C. State Wolfpack baseball player has tested positive for COVID-19, just before the team is set to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores for a trip to the NCAA College Baseball championship series.

Sources tell CBS 17’s Todd Gibson that infielder J.T. Jarrett was sent home due to COVID-19.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice is being held out of the contest. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21.

Justice has posted one win and four saves in the Pack’s 2021 postseason run. He was recently named a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game.

This story will be updated.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 Charlotte email alert

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories