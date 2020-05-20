NC sheriff says office has not enforced Gov. Cooper’s executive orders at all

COLUMBUS, N.C. (WNCN) — Polk County’s sheriff says his office has not been criminally enforcing Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders as controversy mounts.

In a letter, Sheriff Timothy Wright explains his office’s concerns about the “enforceability of Goveror Cooper’s executive orders from the day they were first issued.”

“It has been our office policy since the very beginning not to take any enforcement action beyond providing a copy of the orders to complainants and those we’ve received citizen complaints on,” Wright said in the letter.

“Business owners and religious leaders are adults and private citizens and they can make their own informed decisions as to how to safely operate their businesses and organizations,” Wright said.

Wright says law enforcement should not, nor should have ever been in the business of regulating private industry and practices.

The sheriff says they have been given broad authority to enforce the order and have maintained their responsibility to respond to calls for service, but there has not been or will not be any criminal enforcement action against private citizens, business owners, or religious organizations.

“Our constitutional rights have been pushed to the brink,” Wright said. “What we need now more than anything is a bit of common sense, human decency, and compassion from our neighbors. We must recognize each other’s rights as guaranteed by our Constitution.”

Wright urged anybody who wishes to follow the governor’s orders to continue to do so.

Tuesday makes 71 days since Cooper introduced his first coronavirus-related executive order.

According to the governor’s three-phase plan for reopening, Phase Two is set to begin no earlier than May 22.