NC Senate votes to let bars reopen with outdoor spaces, overriding governor’s order

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 8) — North Carolina bars could soon reopen outdoors after the North Carolina Senate voted to approve the measure, despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s order to keep them closed, WRAL reports.

The bill would grant bars permission to serve customers outside at 50% of the bar’s indoor capacity. They would be expected to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants would also be able to create temporary outdoor seating.

With the State Senate approving the bill with a 42-5 bipartisan vote, the bill now moves to the North Carolina House of Representatives, according to WRAL.

If enacted, the law would go into effect and last until Oct. 31 or when the executive order is lifted, whichever comes sooner.