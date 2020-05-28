NC sees highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations for 2nd day in a row

Breaking News
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina is reporting its highest number of coronavirus hospitalizations for the second day in a row, with more than 700 people receiving treatment.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 25,412 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 827 people have died in the state.

Currently, 708 people are hospitalized and 375,192 total tests have been completed since Thursday morning. In just 24 hours, 10,968 tests were completed in North Carolina.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 3,605 people testing positive for COVID-19 and 85 related deaths. Wake County has the second-highest case count at 1,564.

Forty-four percent of confirmed cases are people 25-49 years old. Sixty-two percent of related deaths have been people 75-years-old, or older, most with preexisting health conditions.

