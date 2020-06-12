NC reports record single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, completed tests; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported a record single-day increase in lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and completed tests.

State health officials report that 1,768 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday, an increase from 1,310. A total of 41,249 people have tested positive across North Carolina since the pandemic began.

So far, 595,697 tests have been completed in the state. Within 24 hours, 21,442 tests were completed, which is also a record-high, NCDHHS said.

Currently, 760 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decrease from 812 on Thursday.

NCDHHS said 1,092 people have died from coronavirus in North Carolina.

On Thursday, Jacksonville, Florida, was selected to host the celebration marking President Trump’s acceptance of his party’s nomination for reelection, the RNC chairwoman said.

NC Gov. Roy Cooper, the official host of this summer’s Republican National Convention, had balked at promising Trump a full-blown convention in Charlotte free from social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The RNC had spent the last week scouting locations after Gov. Cooper rejected Trump’s demand that the convention be allowed to take place Aug. 24-27 without social distancing measures.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 6,538 positive cases and 118 related deaths

Union County – 672 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Anson County – 83 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 144 positive cases and 4 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 670 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Rowan County – 835 positive cases and 37 related deaths

Iredell County – 404 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cleveland County – 143 positive cases and 2 related deaths

Gaston County – 452 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 118 positive cases and 0 deaths

Catawba County – 371 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Alexander County – 46 positive cases and 0 deaths

Burke County – 669 positive cases and 16 related deaths

Caldwell County – 238 positive cases and 3 related deaths

Wilkes County – 530 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Avery County – 6 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 38 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 43 positive cases and 1 related death

