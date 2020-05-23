NC reports highest number of cases in a single day

The North Carolina Department of Health released its latest statistics on the coronavirus Saturday morning.

The department reported 1,107 new cases, the highest number of cases reported in a single day. A huge spike in nearly 30,000 tests were also reported. There are now 22,725 cases and 329,582 tests have been performed statewide. Nine additional deaths were reported since yesterday raising the tally to 737.

On Friday North Carolina entered Phase 2 on easing restrictions, including the reopening of cosmetic and beauty salons. Fitness centers still remain closed, but pools are allowed to reopen.

To put this into perspective, a little over 3,000 cases were reported for the entire week.

“This is a notable and concerning increase. As we head into a holiday weekend, please practice the three Ws – wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands frequently. When it comes to our health, we need to work together to protect our families, friends and neighbors,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

