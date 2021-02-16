NC prisoner dies one week after being hospitalized with COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina prisoner in his 70s died Monday eight days after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Prison officials said the inmate at the Nash Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19 on February 8 and was hospitalized the following day. He died on February 15 after his condition worsened.

“We continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

NCDPS said the man did have preexisting health conditions.

His name was not released due to privacy laws.