NC prisoner dies of COVID-19 in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina prisoner in his early-50s at the Alexander Correction Institution died Wednesday after a battle with COVID-19.

Prison officials said the man tested positive and was hospitalized on December 30. He died Jan. 20 after his condition worsened. He did have underlying health conditions.

“We continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

The Department of Public Safety is not identifying the man to protect his family’s right to privacy.

DPS announced on Wednesday it has received about 1,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for inmates and prison staff.

“The staff have worked so hard for so long with hope and prayer for a better day down the road,” said a statement from Ishee “Now the vaccine is arriving at our prisons, and we can see a way to a future without this awful virus controlling so much of our lives. This is an important step.”

The limited supply of 1,000 doses will go to prison healthcare staff administering the vaccine, staff working with infected inmates or in housing units where offenders have tested positive for the virus and inmates 75 years or older.

Prison officials said inmates between the ages of 65 and 74 will be vaccinated next, based on the available supply of doses. Four prisons are serving as regional delivery hubs for distribution.