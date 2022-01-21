NC officials call for federal help as Charlotte-area hospitals reach above 95% capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina health leaders have requested federal assistance as record-high hospitalizations put a strain on hospitals in the Charlotte region, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Atrium Health reported that its system is currently above 95% capacity, despite enacting a number of strategies to stretch capacity, including limiting non-urgent procedures, closing specialty centers and using state-provided flexibilities.

Additionally, this is the letter referenced in the statement from @KodyKinsley to NC hospital leaders regarding steps they can take to deal with capacity issues @WNCN @Queen_City_News #ncpol pic.twitter.com/0oepwn6BPO — Michael Hyland (@MichaelWNCN) January 21, 2022

“We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need.”

Hospitalizations in the Tar Heel State are standing at their highest levels in the pandemic. 4,741 patients were hospitalized as of Thursday, marking the third-straight day of record numbers.

“The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

Overall, hospitalizations increased 23% for the week ending Jan. 17 compared to the previous week, NCDHHS said.

Unvaccinated individuals make up 72% of hospitalizations and 83% of COVID-19-related ICU admissions statewide, data shows.

Mecklenburg County’s new Public Health Director, Raynard Washington, said Wednesday that about 83% of current COVID-19 cases in the county were the omicron variant.

“We are at the top of the surge here, we are starting to see some signs that maybe we’re going to plateau in the very near future, and potentially start our decline from this surge,” Washington said.

At least 70% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated. 74% of adults have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 48% of adults have received a booster, NCDHHS reports.

Atrium Health released the following statement Friday:

“As we enter the third year of this pandemic, health care workers have shown extreme resiliency over the past two years, time and time again, rising to meet the needs of the community when COVID cases surge. But, as a community-based hospital system who cares for all, we need more health providers to ensure the availability and the high levels of care that people rightly expect continues, especially now with each day seemingly bringing a new record number of admissions. We appreciate and support Governor Cooper’s efforts to help hospital systems, like Atrium Health, manage the large influx of COVID admissions currently taking place across the state and the nation with help from the state and the federal government.

It’s important that people take COVID-19 seriously – especially the highly contagious Omicron variant – and continue to wear masks when around others, keep a safe distance from people, practice good hand hygiene and, most importantly, by getting the recommended vaccinations and booster when available. More than 92% of COVID patients on life support in our hospitals are unvaccinated. If everyone who was eligible to be vaccinated got their shots, we would all be well-positioned for a return to normalcy in our daily lives.”