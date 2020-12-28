NC nursing students step up to help understaffed hospitals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For frontline workers in North Carolina stretched thin by staffing shortages, the COVID-19 vaccine is a long-awaited resource.

The vaccine will help keep current frontline workers healthy, but understaffing continues to be a major issue, which is why stakeholders are exploring new effective ways to use nursing students to help fill the void.

“I definitely think staffing is probably the biggest concern right now as far as our state’s ability to care for people coming into the system,” said Tina Gordon, CEO of the North Carolina Nurses Association.

Healthcare systems in Charlotte and beyond are seeing post-holiday spikes in hospitalizations. Outpatient clinics that offering testing and primary care are also seeing higher patient volumes.

“There’s a huge strain on the system right now in the area of staffing. We expect it to get worse before it gets better,” Gordon said.

Gordon says high transmission rates have prompted some nurses to retire early while putting others temporarily out of commission.

“Nurses are being exposed to COVID themselves, perhaps in the workplace but also in the community,” Gordon said.

This has health stakeholders looking for useful ways to utilize nursing students like Lauren McCoy.

“For me, I kind of saw it like, I need to step up. I need to be here and help these people,’ McCoy said.

“Obviously those students can’t perform what RN’s can do some things to lighten the load and extend the staffing and ways to make things easier,” said Gordon.

She says the availability of the vaccine will help, but it’ll take some time before it actually makes a difference in staffing levels and for students like McCoy, it’s an encouraging step forward.

“It does give me hope,” she said.

