NC nurses explain why they overcame their hesitation and got the COVID-19 vaccine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — State and local health leaders are working to make sure vaccines are going out as quickly as possible. One of the top priorities in the distribution plan is making sure there is equitable access.

This is something the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has been trying to work through.

The department wrote in a vaccine presentation, “Racism runs throughout our social, economic and health care systems, causing unequal access to care, maltreatment and neglect for historically marginalized communities. These longstanding and continuing racial and ethnic injustices in our health care system contribute to lack of trust in vaccines.”

Teresa Crite and Tracie Neilson are both registered nurses with Cone Health. They have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. They told FOX8’s Lindsay Tuman they had reservations before getting vaccinated.

“So I thought it was a little fast. But I researched a lot of the science behind it and, taking care of COVID patients since March, it changed my opinion of whether I should get the vaccine or not,” Crite said.

Neilson says she understands the hesitancy of many people in historically-marginalized communities.

“Being that I am from the Black and brown community I know that we have a lot of skepticism, especially from the government, and I get it. Unfortunately, past history has not showed kindness toward us, so I can understand hesitancy toward getting something that hasn’t been fully vetted or tested,” Neilson said.

Ultimately, both decided to get the vaccine. They both reported some side effects, but had no major concerns.

“Again, it was very easy. I had just a little headache after. The next day, I had a slight fever and some chills and a few body aches. By Friday. I felt completely normal again,” Crite said.

“I could feel my muscles ache more than it ever did with any other flu shot. Other than that, just tired. I didn’t get a lot of the other signs and symptoms other people did. But I could feel my energy drained for a couple of days,” Neilson said.

Crite says she has had questions from loved ones, especially about how the vaccine works. She says her getting vaccinated has helped them feel more comfortable signing up.

“I have friends and family who have said that if I believe in getting the vaccine and that it will help, it helps them to make the decision to do the same,” Crite said.

Neilson says she wanted to get vaccinated to make sure it was safe for her mom to get her shot as well.

“I didn’t want to do it. But I know, if my mom needed the shot, that we respond similarly to certain meds, and we’re both sensitive to a lot of stuff, so she got the shingles shot for me, I got this for her,” she said.

Both of these nurses have been working with COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic. They say seeing the impact of the virus, also influenced their decision to get the shot.

“My biggest reason is I don’t want to keep seeing a reflection of me in the deaths that I have seen and the cases that I have seen. It has affected more Hispanics since North Carolina has a lot of people around this area in Rockingham County and Greensboro, it has affected more Blacks than it has whites,” Neilson said.

The state is trying to ensure the demographics of vaccine distribution reflect the population demographics.

The latest information from the NCDHHS COVID Vaccine dashboard shows Black or African American people make up 11% of first-round vaccinations, but the latest census data shows they make up 22% of the state population. The state dashboard also shows Hispanic or Latino people have received 2% of vaccines, but the census data shows the community makes up 9.8% of the population.

State and local health leaders are also focusing on education and access to information in order to help make sure those communities are getting their vaccines.

Crite and Neilson say they are trying to educate others.

“I give them my opinion that COVID is so devastating and so easily contracted. And the devastation that it causes, this is by far a better option to give this vaccine a chance, to help stop the spread of COVID, than getting the disease,” Crite said.

Neilson also says people need to weigh the potential risks of any side effects with the alternatives.

“If that’s the worst thing that happens to you and it saves you from being on a ventilator and it saves you from making the decision of whether to keep on it and keep trying and die prematurely, hey it’s what you do. It’s necessary, and just get the vaccine, that’s the main thing I can say,” she said.

Crite tells FOX8 she has seen a change in her family and friends, and many will now get vaccinated.

“At first I heard, when I was discussing it with friends and family, everyone was kind of like, ‘No, I’m not doing it. I’m not going to take the vaccine. I want to wait and see what happens with someone else.’ But with information that they are able to research and see, and they see the devastation. I think they’re having more trust in the system that it is equally good for everybody,” she said.

To help ensure equitable distribution, state leaders are encouraging providers to reserve appointments for people in historically-marginalized communities. They are also advising clinics be held on weekends and outside of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hours, and locating the vaccine events in churches and community centers.