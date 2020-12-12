NC ‘modified’ stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – To slow the spread of COVID-19, North Carolina is now under a ‘modified’ stay-at-home order. The new rule requires people to stay at home, with exceptions, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The order lasts until at least Jan. 8, 2021.

There order has several exemptions for:

Traveling to and from work

Food

Medical care

Fuel

Taking care of a family member

Bars and restaurants will have to close at 10 p.m. and stop selling alcohol at 9 p.m.

At a virtual news conference, Mecklenburg County health officials showed cell phone video that was shared on social media of a packed Charlotte nightclub. The video, taken Thursday night, shows what appears to be more than 100 people jammed shoulder-to-shoulder.

Scenes like this, officials say, is partly why the state is now enforcing a nightly curfew.

“It’s not surprising when you see this clip that we have the highest number of cases that have been reported to us since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

In Mecklenburg County, COVID-19 cases are up nearly 30 percent. The county now has an 11 percent positivity rate with 7,500 new cases and 2,500 hospitalizations.

This comes as officials plead with the public to avoid traveling for the holidays and to limit outdoor activities to “essential needs.”

“At times I feel like the Grinch or maybe Scrooge,” said Harris. “But unfortunately, this is one year in our life. It’s one year where we’re asking people to do things differently so that they will have more years in the future.”

CMPD Enforcement

CMPD says officers will continue to conduct business inspections in response to complaints. Officers can also question people who are out in public between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“We won’t be setting up roadblocks or checkpoints in relation to that in short,” said CMPD Deputy Chief Jeffrey Estes. “But if we come across you out in the public past the hours you may be questioned as to your whereabouts in compliance with the order.”

Business Owners Worried

Brice Moffett is a chef and owner of several restaurants including Stagioni in Charlotte. He has exhausted his PPP loans, which he calls a “lifeline” that lasted two months. This new curfew, he worries, will cost him an hour of drink sales, and an untold number of customers every night.

“What do you think this will do to your bottom line?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“I’m expecting it to lower it by about 20, 25 percent,” said Moffett.

“Is it worth it if it helps slow the spread?,” asked Grant.

“Yes it’s worth it if it helps for the greater good, if it helps slow the spread,” said Moffett. “But at the same time this is what I’ve done for a living for the last 20 years. It’s really difficult to be told how I support my family and how my employees support their families is no longer a viable option and we just have to figure something out.”

Moffett’s business, like many others, had to temporarily shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. To keep everyone safe, he extended his patio to create more outdoor seating, brought in heaters, separated tables, stocked up on hand sanitizer and requires employees to wear face coverings.

“This freight train is coming and I don’t know that the magic bullet is being home by 10 o’clock,” he said, “or stop serving alcohol by 9 o’clock.”

Before the order went into effect, he would take reservations as late as 9:30 p.m. Now he has to make sure people are out by 10 p.m. He has mixed feelings about the order because he also understands why it’s necessary.

“At the end of the day, if I didn’t play by the rules that were laid out by the governor and one of my employees or long-time customers got sick and had an issue,” he said, “I mean I have to live with myself.”

