NC leaders to provide COVID update amid highest case numbers, hospitalizations in months

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon as the state faces high numbers of new cases and hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, August 3, NCDHHS reported 2,188 new COVID-19 cases. 1,465 patients are in the hospital, compared to only 373 patients reported just one month earlier.

The statewide positivity rate has also steadily risen, currently sitting at 10.8%.

The state saw an increase in vaccinations since Cooper urged North Carolinians to get their shot last week.

More than 74,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last week, a 76% increase from the two prior weeks.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot more stories of people coming in and saying ‘you know what I should have gotten the vaccine before. I’m getting it now,’” said StarMed CEO Mike Estramonte.

State officials will also offer $100 cards at some vaccination sites to further encourage people to get their shots.

“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The Delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots— don’t wait until it’s too late.”

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Governor Cooper’s news conference live on air, online and on social media at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.