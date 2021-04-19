NC Justice Center: Free treatment for uninsured COVID-19 patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Statewide organizations are noticing COVID-19 positive residents are avoiding hospitals due to cost.

North Carolina Justice Center is now putting out a public service announcement that anyone uninsured who’s treated for COVID-19 or have been treated, are covered under the federal government.

Funded through the federal Provider Relief Fund program, providers can get reimbursed by billing the HRSA COVID-19 Uninsured Program, instead of billing uninsured patients directly.

“It’s retroactive back to February 4, 2020. It also lasts up to a year after the public emergency has ended,” explained Rebecca Cerese, Health Engagement Coordinator with NC Justice Center.

Cerese said since the pandemic began, NC Justice Center has stayed proactive in educating North Carolinians, and this PSA is just another item added to the list.

She’s afraid some COVID-19 positive residents are fighting the virus on their own without knowing there’s resources available.

“It ends up making them sicker and sicker… They end up in the emergency rooms, which are the most expensive health care we have… and they’re much farther along in whatever illness they have.”

In Charlotte, Care Ring is also working to keep the low and uninsured serviced through their medical home.

Executive Director Tchernavia Montgomery explained their non-profit has seen an increase in patients since the pandemic began, almost 2,000 more patients.

Out of all their patients, about 10 percent have contracted COVID-19 this year.

“There are disparities, especially among low-income populations and that’s who we serve,” Montgomery said.

Even though Care Ring doesn’t necessarily treat COVID-19 positive patients, they help manage other illness like diabetes, and are striving to keep patients from unnecessary hospitalizations.

“Regardless of their immigration status, regardless of their employment status, race, ethnicity, zip code, we are here to provide support.” To learn more reimbursements and free treatment related to COVID-19, visit here.