NC increases COVID vaccine incentive to $100 for first-time vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is now offering $100 cards at some vaccinations sites throughout the state as health leaders continue to push vaccines as COVID-19 cases rise due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, $100 “Summer Cards” are available to anyone 18 and older who receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from August 4 through August 31.

“Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The Delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots— don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Anyone who drives others to their vaccination appointment is eligible for a $25 Summer Card. Drivers can receive a card each time they drive someone to a first-dose appointment.

“It’s a part of the nationwide effort to get more people vaccinated to stop the severe illness, hospitalization and death being caused by the Delta variant which, unfortunately, is now dominant in North Carolina,” said NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody Kinsley.

Kinsley said the $100 cards will be a help for people who want to get vaccinated but are concerned about taking time off of work.

NCDHHS said more than 61% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Click here for a full list of participating locations.