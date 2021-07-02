NC health officials warn of COVID-19 Delta variant ahead of 4th of July as new cases pop up

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There are new concerns about a spike in COVID-19 cases in many parts of the country, just as millions of Americans will be getting together for 4th of July weekend.

This weekend was the date President Biden had set for getting 70 percent of adults partially vaccinated.

Instead, the latest numbers from the CDC show the country will fall short of that goal. About 67 percent of adults are vaccinated.

“We’re almost where we need to be, but not yet,” said Rep. David Price (D – Raleigh). “We can’t relax yet.”

Many health leaders are concerned about the Delta variant, which many expect to become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the country.

The Carolinas could be particularly vulnerable. North Carolina has vaccinated less than 60 percent of the adult population.

While South Carolina has just 42 percent of adults with at least one shot.

COVID cases and hospitalizations have increased slightly in North Carolina in recent days.

“If there’s a large number of people who continue to be vulnerable. And this variant takes hold. Then you know we could have a resurgence of this thing,” Price said. “And who on earth would want that.”