NC health officials list 11 facilities to receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments first

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first 11 facilities that will receive the early shipments of the coronavirus vaccine Monday.

According to NCDHHS, the following medical facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine in the state:

Bladen Healthcare LLC (Bladen County Hospital)

Caldwell Memorial Hospital

CarolinaEast Medical Center

Catawba Valley Medical Center

Cumberland County Hospital System Inc (Cape Fear Valley Health System)

Duke University Health System

Henderson County Hospital Corporation (Margaret R. Pardee Memorial Hospital)

Hoke Healthcare LLC (Hoke Hospital)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority (CMC Enterprise)

University of North Carolina Shared Services Agreement

Wake Forest Baptist Health

Health officials said more hospitals will also get vaccine shipments during Phase 1a of distribution. The initial supply will go to a limited number of facilities to protect health care workers that are at the highest risk of contracting the virus.

North Carolina is expected to get nearly 85,000 doses of the Phizer COVID-19 vaccine in its initial shipment once the FDA approves a vaccine, Gov. Roy Cooper said.

The governor says the vaccine will be free regardless of whether people have health insurance, but it will come in a limited supply initially.

The vaccine is expected to arrive by mid-December, and the first shipment will go to healthcare workers and custodians in hospitals who are in close contact with the coronavirus.

Photo: NC DHHS

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE