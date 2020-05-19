NC hair salon employees to sue state over right to work

Hair salons are included in Phase Two of North Carolina’s plan to reopen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a noon deadline to allow hair salons to reopen came and went Monday, an attorney representing at least a dozen employees says he will sue the governor “this week.”

“All my bills are still coming,” said Adele Ange, who owns Adele’s Salon in Martin County. “I haven’t received any unemployment, any help yet.”

Ange is part of a group called “Hair is Essential.” She says she is ready to get back to work even if it means going to court.

“To me, it doesn’t make sense,” she said. “We want to work and we’re willing to take the precautions to protect everyone involved.”

A Raleigh law firm is representing Ange and other salon employees arguing the shutdown violates the state constitution’s right to enjoy “the fruits of their own labor.”

Zach Edwards owns Emerson Joseph in uptown Charlotte. He calls the lawsuit “a bridge too far” even though his men’s salon is suffering.

“This will end up costing well over $1 million for my business when it’s all said and done,” said Edwards. “And that’s just this year.”

Edwards says he will have to open his doors when he is allowed, even if he feels it isn’t safe yet, or face losing customers.

“I have to make that choice between financial survival and my health,” said Edwards. “We do need an economy. It’s important. But we don’t have a way to protect ourselves.”

To protect his employees and customers he is deep cleaning his salon, purchasing PPE for employees and will require face masks. As health experts warn against lifting stay-at-home orders too soon, he hopes state officials don’t rush reopening.

Ange says she wants the option to open.

“All we’re trying to do is focus on getting back to work,” said Ange, “so we can feed our families, pay our bills, and you know, just do what we need to do to survive.”

The state may decide before a judge. Hair salons are included in Phase Two of North Carolina’s plan to reopen.

A decision on when that will happen could come any day.