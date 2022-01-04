NC governor, health leaders give update among alarming COVID data spike

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Amidst an alarming surge in cases and a record spike in infection rates statewide, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will give a COVID-19 Task Force Update Tuesday.

The news conference will be held from the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh at 2 p.m. and will be carried live on Fox 46 Charlotte.

The infection rate jumped to a record 27.4% on Monday as were 12,989 new cases, down from a record-high 19,620 daily cases reported on New Year’s Day.

On Monday Charlotte Mecklenburg EMS leaders said their staff is overwhelmed by the volume of 911 calls and need resources. They have requested an additional 25 ambulances and 50 more personnel from FEMA and state officials.

In Charlotte, residents who headed to StarMed test sites waited for hours and hours on Monday after weather wreaked havoc in the area causing delayed opens and staffing issues. Last week StarMed had over 20 employees out after they tested positive for the virus.

Novant Health says about 85% of their patients who have been hospitalized have not had the vaccine.