NC governor, health leaders urge schools to return to in-person learning with mandatory face masks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina leaders are urging schools to reconsider health decisions and bring students back to classrooms with masks regardless of vaccination status.

“The science is clear that children learn better when they attend school in person and the science is also clear that masks reduce COVID infections so we can keep them there,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “The Delta variant is moving fast and I strongly urge school leaders who have made masks optional to reconsider and make them mandatory.”

Cooper, NC DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen and State Health Director Betsey Tilson made the recommendation in a letter sent to school boards that have not adopted the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.

The toolkit recommends schools to continue offering in-person learning while requiring kindergarten through 12th grade students to wear face masks indoors whether or not they are vaccinated.

The State Board of Education approved the guidance effective July 30, but local school districts are responsible for establishing protocols with the help of local health departments.

“In-person learning is very important for the academic and overall wellbeing of our children,” Cohen said. “Following the recommendations in the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit, school districts can greatly lower the risk of viral spread to children and staff in the classroom this year.”

“The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly through North Carolina,” said NCDHHS Chief Medical Officer and State Health Director Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D., MPH. “A layered approach to prevention, including universal masking, helps protect the health and well-being of students and staff and helps keep everyone in school – teaching, learning, and thriving.”

The full text of the state’s letter is included below: