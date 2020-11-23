NC Gov. Cooper to give update on COVID-19 amid string of record-high daily cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are set to share an update on COVID-19 Monday afternoon as positive cases continue setting daily record highs in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a record 4,514 new daily cases Sunday. A record-high number of hospitalizations was set on Saturday.

Officials are cautioning holiday travelers to follow social distancing restrictions and state guidelines.

The CDC has recommended people not to travel for Thanksgiving.

The NC COVID-19 briefing will be aired online and on-air at 2 p.m. Monday on FOX 46.

