NC Gov. Cooper to announce ‘changes to COVID-19 executive orders’ Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is set to announce “changes to COVID-19 executive orders” at a news conference Friday afternoon.

The announcement will come after the CDC changed guidelines Thursday, allowing fully-vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Governor Cooper said Thursday that the indoor mask mandate could remain in place into July if the state sticks to the plan of waiting for two-thirds of adults to get at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“That’s the plan right now, we’re going to continue to examine the data and the science and consult with health care officials before making further decisions,” the governor said.

FOX 46 Charlotte will carry Governor Cooper’s news conference live on air and online at 1:30 p.m.