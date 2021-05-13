NC failed to ensure $3.1B in federal COVID-19 relief funds were properly spent, audit says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina did not perform the necessary monitoring to ensure $3.1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds were spent properly, according to an audit released Thursday.

Read the full audit here

State Auditor Beth Wood said her office found that the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office waited until November to independently verify spending from the CARES Act funds.

“As a result, there was an increased risk that recipients could have misused the finds without the misuse being detected and corrected timely,” the audit says.

NCPRO said it prioritized distributing funds and providing technical assistance to recipients over monitoring.

The audit says federal regulations required NCPRO to monitor spending of the funds.

