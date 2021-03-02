NC expected to begin vaccinating all frontline workers against COVID-19 on Wednesday, a full week early, sources say

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina may begin vaccinating frontline essential workers against COVID-19 a full week early, sources confirmed to FOX8.

North Carolina divided Group 3 into two phases, beginning with childcare workers and educators on Feb. 24.

Cooper had said that all other frontline essential workers would become eligible on March 10.

The governor is now expected greenlight providers to give all frontline essential workers the vaccine beginning on March 3.

The CDC defines frontline essential workers as workers who are in sectors essential to the functioning of society and who are at substantially higher risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force have scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday to share an update on COVID-19. Cooper is expected to make the announcement during this conference.