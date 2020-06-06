New single-day high in COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day

The North Carolina Department of Public Health will release its latest coronavirus statistics Saturday morning.

1,370 cases were ported on Saturday, a new single-day high, in a troubling trend, despite increases in testing. 1,289 cases were reported on Friday. there are now 33,255 confirmed cases statewide.

The state entered into phase two last month.

26 more deaths were reported on Saturday raising the state tally to 992. 497,350 tests were reported on Saturday, an increase of about 15,000.

North Carolina is in phase two, which is currently set to expire on June 26, and the state can enter into phase three. Cooper has continued to say the decision will be based solely off science and data.

President Trump told Governor Cooper this week that he will pull the Republican National convention, set to take place in Charlotte in August, out of North Carolina because the governor wouldn’t guarantee under current social distancing guidelines a packed 18,000 capacity Spectrum Center.

