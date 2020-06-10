NC daily Covid-19 statistics

The North Carolina Department of Public Health is releasing its latest coronavirus statistics Wednesday morning.

State leaders announced this week that they have every intention of reopening public schools grades K-12 this fall. Schools would reopen under strict guidelines and policies including floor markings and entrance screenings.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Convention continues to get closer to an official announcement that it will be moved out of North Carolina due to the pandemic. Gov. Cooper will not guarantee a 19,000 capacity Spectrum Center in Charlotte will be safe by August. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Jacksonville is expected to be announced as a part host of the convention.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

RELATED VIDEO: