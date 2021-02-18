NC awards $27 million in grants to rural communities struggling in pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is awarding $27 million in grants to rural counties and municipalities to aid in their coronavirus response efforts, Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday.
“Our communities need help in recovering from the pandemic and these funds will help with some of their immediate needs,” said Governor Cooper.
The grants come from the Federal CARES Act to assist local governments with payments to prevent evictions and utility disconnections. They will also provide public facilities support broadband, communications and the rehabilitation of buildings.
Small businesses with fewer than 100 employees and micro-enterprises with no more than five employees will also receive assistance.
Ashe County, Conover, Shelby and Watauga County are some rural governments eligible for the grants.
The full list of municipalities and counties include:
- Ashe County
- Asheboro
- Beulaville
- Buncombe County
- Carrboro
- Conover
- Eden
- Elizabeth City
- Fremont
- Four Oaks
- Graham County
- Granite Falls
- Haywood County
- Hillsborough
- Johnston County
- Jonesville
- Kinston
- Maiden
- Martin County
- Nash County
- Newton
- Orange County
- Oxford
- Pitt County
- Reidsville
- Richmond County
- Rockingham County
- Rutherford County
- Shelby
- Tyrell County
- Watauga County
- Wilson County
- Wilson City
- Yancey County
N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders said assisting smaller communities and businesses are critical for the state’s economic recovery.