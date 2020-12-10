N.C. health officials to discuss COVID-19 vaccines and state’s distribution plan

Health officials in North Carolina will discuss the coronavirus vaccines and the plan to deliver them statewide during a news conference Thursday morning.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces one last hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags.

Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus.

North Carolina is expected to get nearly 85,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in its initial shipment once the FDA approves a vaccine, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

The governor says the vaccine will be free regardless of whether people have health insurance, but it will come in a limited supply initially.

The vaccine is expected to arrive by mid-December, and the first shipment will go to healthcare workers and custodians in hospitals who are in close contact with the coronavirus.

The next group to get the vaccine will be people in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and in January, North Carolina’s Health and Human Services secretary expects the next group, which are adults with two or more chronic conditions related to COVID, to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Mandy Cohen will address the vaccine Thursday morning at 11 a.m. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry it live online and on social media.

