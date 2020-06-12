N.C. governor says he tested negative for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that his test for COVID-19 came back negative.

Cooper said at a media briefing earlier this week he would get tested.

His decision came with the release of new guidance from state health officials to medical providers recommending testing for people who had attended protests, rallies or other mass gatherings.

The Democratic governor participated briefly in a racial justice demonstration outside the Executive Mansion last week.

“My COVID-19 test results have come back negative, and I have had no symptoms,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “I encourage anyone who has been in a crowd to get tested even if you have no symptoms.” He provided an online link to locate testing sites across North Carolina.