N.C. distributes funds to local transit agencies to assist with rides to vaccination appointments

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina will distribute $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding to local transportation agencies to help pay for people who need rides to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, state officials announced Thursday.
“Every North Carolinian has a spot and needs to get their shot,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As vaccine supply increases, we are deploying every resource to make sure people have access and are not held back by barriers like lack of transportation.”
The NC Department of Transportation and the NC Department of Health and Human Services said local agencies will receive a set amount of funding, and the initiative will continue until that funding runs out.
The money will be used to offset the operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites.
“Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is everybody’s business and every organization has something they can do to help,” said DOT Secretary J. Eric Boyette. “We are committed to doing everything we can to help get North Carolinians vaccinated as quickly and easily as possible.”
Anyone who needs transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine needs to reach out to their local transit agency.
More information on when and where to receive your vaccine locally can be found here.