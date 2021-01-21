N.C. distributes funds to local transit agencies to assist with rides to vaccination appointments

CVS Pharmacist Gerard Diebner prepares COVID-19 vaccine for nursing home residents at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. Officials are pushing for more COVID-19 vaccine doses as the effort to speed up inoculations collides with a lack of vaccine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city will run out of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine sometime Thursday without fresh supplies. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina will distribute $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding to local transportation agencies to help pay for people who need rides to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, state officials announced Thursday.

“Every North Carolinian has a spot and needs to get their shot,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As vaccine supply increases, we are deploying every resource to make sure people have access and are not held back by barriers like lack of transportation.”

The NC Department of Transportation and the NC Department of Health and Human Services said local agencies will receive a set amount of funding, and the initiative will continue until that funding runs out.

The money will be used to offset the operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites.

“Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is everybody’s business and every organization has something they can do to help,” said DOT Secretary J. Eric Boyette. “We are committed to doing everything we can to help get North Carolinians vaccinated as quickly and easily as possible.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Anyone who needs transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine needs to reach out to their local transit agency.

More information on when and where to receive your vaccine locally can be found here.