N.C. announced partnership to better serve marginalized communities in vaccine effort

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced a new partnership Tuesday to help inform underserved communities in the state about COVID-19 vaccines.

NCDHHS is partnering with the North Carolina Central University’s Advanced Center for COVID-19 Releated Disparities on a survey that helps inform officials on how to provide accurate and reliable information in-line the needs of marginalized communities.

“By partnering with ACCORD, we are able to better ensure that we engage American Indian, African American and Latinx populations, as well as those without internet access, to build confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Health Services E. Benjamin Money, Jr.

Dr. Deepak Kumar, the founder of the ACCORD program, said the information exchange will help to better serve the communities of color in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

