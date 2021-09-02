Morgue trailer set up at NC hospital after outbreak at funeral home

Coronavirus in North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A medical center has brought in extra space for their morgue after a COVID-19 outbreak at a funeral home.

The morgue trailer is set up at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

According to representatives, this is not due to an excessive amount of COVID-19 deaths, but rather an outbreak.

A funeral home in the area is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, which impacts the timely pickup of bodies from the morgue.

In anticipation of these delays, the hospital brought in the extra storage space just in case.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories