More than 3,150 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As North Carolina prepares to enter Phase 2 of reopening, the state is reporting a rise in both positive COVID-19 cases and completed tests.

As of Friday at 11 a.m., there are 21,618 laboratory-confirmed cases and 728 people have died.

State health officials said more than 303,200 tests have been completed across North Carolina with 568 people currently in the hospital.

Mecklenburg County remains the highest case count in the state with 2,954 positive COVID-19 cases and 72 related deaths. Wake County has the second highest case count at 1,389.

Forty-three percent of reported positive cases in the state have been people 25 to 49 years old. Sixty-three percent of related COVID-19 deaths in NC have been people 75-years-old, or older.