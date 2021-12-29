More than 20 StarMed staff members test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — StarMed Healthcare announced Wednesday afternoon that more than 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be pulled from working on the frontlines.

20+ of our staff tested COVID+ today and had to be pulled from the front lines. We will reload and serve the community tomorrow to the very best of our ability. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding of the situation we've all found ourselves in together. — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) December 29, 2021

In a tweet, StarMed says that they “will reload and serve the community tomorrow to the very best of our ability.”

“Thank you for your continued patience and understanding of the situation we’ve all found ourselves in together,” the tweet also read.

This comes as many testing sites are experiencing hours-long waits due to a surge in testing. On Wednesday, StarMed opened up a new testing site on South Boulevard but the wait still ended up being three to four hours.