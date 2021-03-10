More than 100K to be vaccinated at FEMA-sponsored clinic in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A massive FEMA vaccine clinic was held in Greensboro Wednesday. It’s the only federally supported site in the state and one of 17 in the country right now.

FEMA chose the area because a wide range of people would have access to the vaccine. The Four Seasons Mall parking lot has the space for both indoor vaccinations and drive-through shots, and public transportation also can drop people off right at the site.

“Eight weeks, 3,000 doses a day. We should be hitting around 168,000 shots. That’s a lot,” NC Emergency Management Director Michael Sprayberry said.

People flocked to the site, even if those who don’t live in the area.

“A lot of people come to this mall, even people who are not even from Greensboro,” said Lakita Mitchel, who just got her COVID vaccine.

That was especially true Wednesday as the National Guard, members of the Air Force and even volunteers are helping in the massive effort to vaccinate thousands of North Carolinians.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Emergency Management, is also coordinating and staffing the event.

“I thought she just put a band-aid there. I didn’t feel nothing,” one man who had just gotten his shot told FOX 46.

For the first three weeks, people will get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The following three weeks, they’ll come back for their second shot.

The plan is to wrap up this clinic with two weeks of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Public transportation can bring people to and from the site. They can also choose between the drive-through vaccination or the one currently in the old Dillard’s department store that’s been vacant for years.

“I love that they were able to go and get folks that didn’t have transportation, so that’s awesome,” said Christi Stark, who also got the vaccine.

The doses are in addition to North Carolina’s current allotment. After people got their shot, many had one goal on their mind: A step toward normalcy.

“More vaccines are being manufactured. If this works well, we would hope there could be an extension,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

The clinic will go for roughly 12 hours a day, seven days a week for two straight months. FOX 46 asked how long it took to get through. Right now, it’s roughly 30-45 minutes for most.

Anyone qualified and interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment right here.