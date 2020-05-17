More than 10,000 tests reported since yesterday as confirmed cases continue to climb

The North Carolina Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 statistics on Sunday morning.

530 more cases were reported and seven additional deaths since yesterday. There are now 18,512 confirmed cases and 659 deaths. Also of note more than 10,000 tests have been reported since yesterday.

54% of the cases are White while 33% are Black or African American. 43% are ages 25-49 and 24% are ages 50-64. 1,118 cases have been reported from individuals located within a correctional facility and 2,515 from nursing homes. The health department is estimating that they will continue to be extremely low on PPE gowns with 7,178 requests per day, on average.

Governor Cooper said last week that by this upcoming Friday they should have a good idea on when the state can enter phase 2 on easing the coronavirus restrictions.

On Saturday a federal judge lifted restrictions on indoor religious gatherings, defying Governor Cooper’s emergency order.

The White House said last week that Charlotte was being closely monitored as an are for a potential spike in cases, according to a report published by NBC News.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

RELATED VIDEO: