Monroe Walgreens store accidentally mixes up COVID-19 vaccine with saline, 22 people affected

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP) – There was a vaccine mix-up recently at a local Walgreens in Monroe. People who thought they were getting the COVID-19 vaccine got a saline shot instead.

Erin Loverher, a Walgreens spokesperson, said 22 people were affected by the mix-up on March 20 at the pharmacy in Monroe and were scheduled to receive their second shot over the past weekend.

The company said it reached out to all the affected patients and had them come back to the pharmacy to get their COVID-19 shots and they’ll be able to get their second doses on time.

“In alignment with CDC recommendations, we reached out to all impacted patients and administered a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as the impacted patients were available to return to the pharmacy,” Loverher said in a statement.

She noted pharmacists sometimes use saline solutions during training and that there is no reason to believe anyone injected was harmed.

“We continue to strengthen our operating procedures and are committed to this not occurring again,” Loverher said.

But the mistake has people FOX 46 spoke with worried.

“It makes me feel very concerned, I live with an older mom, she’s in her late 80s, so she has health risks. I live with diabetes so that’s also a health risk and I also have a young son, so any kind of mix-up would be very, very harmful,” said Susan Parker.

Walgreens is investigating what went wrong, reviewing its processes, and is working to prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future.

NCDHHS and the Union County Health Department said they do not have oversight over the vaccine program at Walgreens because it’s a federal program.

“Questions about the potential vaccine administration error should be directed to Walgreens. We encourage providers to report administration errors to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).”

“We recently learned of a limited number of patients who did not receive the vaccine at one of our Monroe, North Carolina, stores and instead received an injection of saline. In alignment with CDC recommendations, we reached out to all impacted patients and administered a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as the impacted patients were available to return to the pharmacy. These patients will later receive their second dose within the appropriate time frame. We are investigating what happened and have taken immediate steps to review our procedures with the location to prevent this from occurring again.“

“Union County Public Health does not provide nor oversee the administration of COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacy locations. Those responsibilities are held by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and/or the federal government. If any individual has questions or concerns after receiving an injection, they should seek medical advice from their primary care physician.“