Monoclonal COVID treatment: Demand in North Carolina outpaces supply

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is now using more monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID patients in one week than it previously did in a month.

In some parts of the state, demand for the treatment has outpaced capability.

StarMed is treating 75 patients a day at its N. Wendover Road location. That’s 25 patients more a day than when they first started doing the therapy at the location, not even a month ago

Officials say the treatment should not be a substitute for the vaccine, but patients who are vaccinated and unvaccinated are turning to therapy after catching COVID.

“Mostly it’s sweats, chills, I have no smell, no taste, body aches,” said Shawn Delgado.

Delgado was supposed to be at work on Wednesday, not sitting in an infusion center getting treatment for COVID-19.

“Pretty awful,” said Delgado when describing how he’s feeling.

Because of the demand for the treatment, just this week StarMed started doing monoclonal antibody treatment at its Tuckaseegee Road location.

“Our slots are booking fairly quickly, usually by the end of the day for tomorrow’s appointment, they will already be booked, sometimes as soon as we have a cancellation, you have patients that are already re-registering back into those slots, so definitely we see as many patients as we schedule a day,” said Rachel Wiedmann, Clinical Manager at StarMed on Wendover Road.

Emergency-use authorized REGEN-COV, or monoclonal antibody therapy injects COVID-positive patients with laboratory-made antibody proteins.

At the UNC School of Medicine, officials say they aren’t able to meet demand.

A UNC doctor said part of the problem is that the treatment involves so many layers. A patient has to find an infusion center near them that has an available chair and an infusion nurse within 10 days of the patient’s symptoms starting.

“You are just hoping this makes you feel better?” Fox 46’s Robin Kanady asked Delgado.

“Anything to get back to work to provide for my family,” answered Delgado.

Overall, more than 33,000 courses of monoclonal antibody treatments have been administered in North Carolina.