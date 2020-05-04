Monday’s COVID-19 statistics

The North Carolina Dept. of Health released the latest statewide coronavirus statistics Monday morning.

There are now 11,848 cases, an increase of 184 in the last 24 hours. There are now 430 deaths, up eight from Sunday.

Mecklenburg County has reported 51 deaths and 1,717 confirmed cases a s of Sunday.

This weekend state lawmakers passed a new COVID-19 relief bill that is set to aid, among other things, PPE, outbreaks at nursing homes, and assist rural hospitals.

On Monday South Carolina lifted its ‘work or home’ order easing restrictions on employers and state business. North Carolina will lift its stay at home order on Friday.