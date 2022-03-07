CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Monday marked change for UNC Charlotte and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which are now officially mask-optional.

On UNC Charlotte’s campus, it was Spring Break. A Queen City News crew noticed a significant amount of mask-wearing, despite the new policy in place.

It’s the first time in nearly two years where there has been somewhat of a return to normalcy inside school and university buildings and is an increasing sign of things returning to normal from the pandemic.

But it is not a return to normal, fully, just yet.

“We are still having significant numbers of those who are COVID positive come to the hospital,” said Dennis Taylor with the North Carolina Nurses Association.

The answer on whether things are back to normal is a ‘yes, but.’

Yes, the numbers of new positive cases and percent positives are significantly down. However, one of the key indicators in the pandemic — the amount of strain on the medical system — is still not back to normal, and may not be for years.

“Every major health care system has a significant number of openings. And it’s projected, depending on which study you look at, 10 to 15,000 nurses short,” said Taylor.

Taylor cited short staffing issues that were around before the pandemic, along with burnout and the rising use of travel nursing for continued uncertainty and stress on medical systems, though he said it may lead to providers looking to provide more benefits to keep people in the medical field.

The return to mask-optional for more locations, though, has meant uncertainty of a curb on COVID cases. Health providers noted, however, that there are increasing ways to treat COVID, which may curb mandates in the future.